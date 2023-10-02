MJF On Adam Copeland In AEW: 'Another Guy Coming Into My Company That Wants My Spot'

MJF has commented on AEW's newest signing, Adam Copeland, and has sent out a warning of sorts to the WWE Hall of Famer.

In the post AEW WrestleDream scrum, MJF said that Copeland has seemingly joined AEW to take his "spot" in the promotion, but stated in no uncertain terms that he's going to hold on to his AEW World Championship for some time. But, "The Salt of the Earth" also congratulated Tony Khan on signing "The Rated-R Superstar."

"I think he's another guy that is coming into my company that wants my spot. And he's got another fu**ing thing coming if he thinks he can take it. Great signing, though. Good job, Tony [Khan], I'm proud of you. But in all sincerity, first ballot of Hall of Famer, incredible professional wrestler," stated MJF.

The AEW World Champion then declared that the current AEW roster is one of the best in the history of the business. He also made a faux pas when he called Copeland by his former ring name, Edge, and was quickly corrected by Tony Khan, who was sitting beside him.

"I don't care, I'm just going to say it — I think bell-to-bell, right now, we have one of the best professional wrestling rosters ever in the history of the sport," said MJF. "It's fu**ing insane — MJF, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay [when he's around], Darby Allin, Christian Cage, Edge [proceeds to call him Adam Copeland after Tony Khan corrects him], Malakai Black, Miro, Will Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston ... and I'm not even ... it's messed up [how good the roster is]. Like I said, again, I couldn't be prouder to be at the top of the mountain when you have a roster like this."

MJF opened Sunday's WrestleDream, successfully defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship in a handicap match against The Righteous, while Copeland made his AEW debut after the last match of the night.