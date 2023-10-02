Bryan Danielson Explains Moment In The Ring With Aubrey Edwards At AEW WrestleDream

Of the many occurrences that took place at AEW WrestleDream last night in Seattle, Washington, one of the more heartwarming moments happened when Bryan Danielson and Aubrey Edwards shared a hug following Danielson's victory over Zack Sabre Jr. The moment was a long time coming for both Danielson and Edwards, who hail from the Seattle area, having been connected since Edwards was seen crying in the stands during Danielson's initial retirement from WWE back in 2016.

At the post-WrestleDream media scrum, Danielson was asked about his and Edwards' embrace. "The American Dragon" revealed this wasn't something that was planned, but rather an in-the-moment decision that he felt he and Edwards deserved to have, together, in their home state.

"That's just...it's just a cool moment. There's not, in the history of professional wrestling, there haven't been a lot of people from this area that make it big. And now we're lucky in this company that we have multiple people...we've got Darby, we've got Swerve [Strickland], we've got Nick Wayne, we've got me, and we've got Aubrey, who has been there, and...been a fan and been invested in this.

"And for us to be able to share that moment...it wasn't for anybody else, but for me and her, because she was, and I actually have never talked about her attachment to me and why she was crying, right? But the fact that she's been on this journey with me, and then we got to have this moment together in Seattle because referees are a very important part of our matches, it felt special."

Edwards seemingly reacted to the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, afterward with a post praising her and Danielson's chosen profession. What's more, she's reposted some photos of the exchange, suggesting that it was a special moment for her as well.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.