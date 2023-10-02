Tony Khan Confirms Interest In Signing NOAH Star To AEW

AEW WrestleDream came to a close last night with the reveal that the company had landed a massive free agent signing in the form of Adam Copeland, who debuted by confronting his long-time friend Christian Cage. But aside from Copeland, there are plenty of other notable names on the open market, including Pro Wrestling NOAH standout Katsuhiko Nakajima, who announced recently he will be departing the Japanese promotion at the end of October.

At the post-WrestleDream media scrum, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about the idea of Nakajima making his way to AEW. Not only is it an idea Khan is high on, but he seems to believe the feeling is mutual.

"I am interested, and I've heard he's interested too," Khan said. "So that could be good... Nakajima is very talented, and I think that would be great. He'd be great here. I heard he's interested in coming, and we'd be interested in having him. It's something to consider."

Trained by wrestling legends Riki Choshu, Masa Saito, and Kensuke Sasake, the 36-year-old Nakajima joined NOAH in 2008, and went on to become one the promotion's top stars over the next 15 years, winning the GHC Heavyweight, GHC National, GHC Junior Heavyweight, and GHC Tag Team Championships a combined 12 times. He is renowned for his striking ability, which has led to him legitimately knocking out fellow competitors on occasion.

Outside of Japan, Nakajima worked some shows for Ring of Honor in 2008 and 2009, and one match for CMLL in 2007. He received some attention earlier this year when he feuded with his former protege, top All Japan star Kento Miyahara, whom he defeated at NOAH One Night Dream in July.