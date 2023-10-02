The Miz Recalls Being Hated And Underpaid In WWE's Developmental System

While The Miz has gone on to become one of WWE's most successful and longest-tenured stars, the journey to reaching such a spot was an arduous one for the former "Real World" star. During an appearance on "Unbreakable," Miz documented his path, including his appearance on "WWE Tough Enough" and working in developmental, which he described as grueling, particularly in OVW. Another sacrifice Miz found himself making was taking less money than he had been getting paid from reality TV — though he admitted it wasn't something that bothered him too much.

"I was making a lot of money, I was making six figures," The Miz said. "When I got to developmental, I took a pay cut, because I said 'I can take a pay cut in this because I believe that I can make more.' So I invested in myself. I've always invested in myself ... I paid for acting classes, improv classes, and learning the art of professional wrestling, UPW, and wrestling classes. And then I also was like 'Oh, where do all the big world trainers go? Gold's Gym.'"

"I worked out there, got a nutritionist. So I invested all my money I would make into myself. I bought all these t-shirts ahead of time and got them at $3 a t-shirt and sold them for $15 a t-shirt," he added. "So I wouldn't make money off them, but it wasn't to make money, it was necessary to promote myself and get people talking about me ... so WWE would see that. WWE would see that, they gave me a contract, I took a pay cut, went to McDonough, Georgia, went to Louisville, and then from Louisville, I got into WWE and started making the money I thought I could possibly make."

