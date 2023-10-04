The Butcher Discusses Which AEW Matches He's Most Proud Of

AEW's The Butcher has had plenty of highlights during his wrestling career, including wars with The Young Bucks, an AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley back in the fall of 2020, and several encounters with Sting. However, his favorite matches in AEW have been against smaller opponents, which includes bouts against Sting's protege and partner, Darby Allin.

During an appearance on "Notsam Wrestling," The Butcher discussed the matches he's had with Allin, and other individuals of similar stature to the former TNT Champion, and revealed that those are the matches he's most proud of. The reason for that, he explained, is because they highlighted what Butcher believes to be the true essence of wrestling: getting himself and his opponent over by the way he loses.

"My whole thing was, 'I'm going to win this fight, he's going to win this war,'" Butcher said. "And then when you're done, you've won the match without winning the match. I think that a lot of people don't understand that that should be the goal. It's to win the crowd, and even if you're losing, or winning, it's their experience, not mine."

He highlighted how he tries to put on the best spectacle for the fans and get them invested in his matches.

"And I think in wrestling, that's the biggest problem, is a lot of people don't realize that ... I don't pay to have people yell at me ... I get paid for them to yell at me," said the AEW star. "So it's their experience, not mine. I go out there and make it the best for them, and if they're cheering, especially if they're cheering the other guy, people don't understand that I'm doing a great job if they're yelling that guy's name."

