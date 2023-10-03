Why Bully Ray Wasn't A Fan Of Bryan Danielson Vs. Zack Sabre Jr. At AEW WrestleDream

Bully Ray has pointed out one major issue in the match between Zack Sabre Jr. and Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream, which put him off from liking the eagerly-awaited bout.

Danielson and Sabre's match was a battle between two of the best technical wrestlers in the business, with the former walking away the victor. In the recent "Busted Open Radio" show, Ray said that a lack of struggle between the two made it less entertaining for him.

"Last night, I watched Danielson and Sabre and I'm like, 'I'm just not into this one.' And then I realized why. There was no struggle," stated Bully Ray. "Thatcher and Riddle [in NXT] showed me struggle in their style. Zack Sabre did not have that ... it almost looked too clean, too perfect, too good. And I think the lack of the struggle is what made it not as entertaining for me."

The WWE Hall of Famer understands that others enjoyed the match but highlighted how Sabre Jr. didn't seem to break a sweat on his body during or after the match.

"I know that match was entertaining to everybody else and they loved it, and five stars and screamed to the top of my lungs. But it just wasn't my taste because there was no in-between, there was no struggle to fight. Zack Sabre barely had a glisten of sweat on him when that match was over. I just didn't feel like it was a fight, a wrestling match that had something more to it than what I got," said the veteran star.

While Bully Ray did not find the match appealing, fans praised the match, with Cagematch's currently rating it at 9.64. Their match at WrestleDream was the third time that the two have crossed paths, with their last two encounters occurring over a decade ago in 2008 and 2009. The highly acclaimed duo may have another opportunity to silence their critics, as Sabre Jr. demanded a rematch, this time in either England or Japan.