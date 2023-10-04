WWE's Road Dogg Reacts To The Gunns Using His Punches In AEW

During most of WWE's Attitude Era, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were a tag team known as The New Age Outlaws and were stablemates in D-Generation X. With his friendship with Gunn, it's no surprise that in the latest episode of his podcast "Oh, You Didn't Know," Billy's sons, Colten and Austin, were brought up in the conversation.

During the episode, co-host Casio Kid mentioned to him how The Gunns, specifically Austin, were using one of his signature moves — the Shake, Rattle and Roll. Kid called their version "shoddy" because of the execution, but the Hall of Famer said that he was "flattered." However, he also suggested that to make the punches look good, they needed to make it their own.

"You know what he [Austin] needs to do then, just make it his own, and find out what is smooth and what is not rickety, you know what I mean?" said Dogg. "I think there is something to that. I think he should have been establishing it all along and making minor tweaks as he went."

The WWE Hall of Famer also reacted to his co-host bringing up The Gunns doing the DX's "suck it" taunt lately. "Why not? Not like they are stealing something. Their dad was in the god-darn thing. Not like the Bullet Club, you know what I mean, whoever. I'm not throwing shade at them, everybody's done suck it."

This past Sunday at AEW's WrestleDream pay-per-view, The Gunns took part in a four-way tag team match for a future shot at the AEW World Tag Team titles, which The Young Bucks won.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Oh, You Didn't Know?" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.