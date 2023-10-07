Adam Copeland Recalls Moment 'The Realization Fully Hit' At AEW WrestleDream

While many in the wrestling world are still processing the shocking debut of Adam Copeland at AEW WrestleDream this past Sunday night, none may be having as much trouble as Copeland himself. After all, prior to his WrestleDream appearance, Copeland had spent 25 of his 31 years in pro wrestling working for WWE as Edge, and hadn't wrestled a match outside the WWE umbrella since the mid-90s, making his seismic jump to AEW a very new experience.

As such, Copeland admitted during an interview with Sports Illustrated that his AEW debut took him a bit of time to process, even when he was standing out there in the ring. And it wasn't until "The Rated R Superstar" came face to face with a fellow legend of the squared circle that it fully hit him.

"The realization fully hit when I was staring at Sting in the ring," Copeland said. "I know WWE like the back of my hand. I know Edge. I don't know AEW. It's new to me. That is very exciting for me. It's like starting from scratch, but with a lot more experience."

Copeland and Sting came face to face for the first time in their Hall of Fame careers after Copeland arrived on the scene to save Sting and Darby Allin. This followed Nick Wayne's betrayal of Allin and a post-match attack after Christian retained his TNT Championship in Two Out Of Three Falls Match.