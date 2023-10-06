Freddie Prinze Jr: WWE Star Could Enjoy A 'Rebirth' In AEW

Even the most ardent fan of AJ Styles would admit that his last few years in the WWE have been rather underwhelming. Save for his clash against Edge at WrestleMania 38, Styles has been featured in very few high-profile matches, and just when it appeared he was going to join forces with John Cena to tackle The Bloodline, "The Phenomenal One" was recently written off WWE TV courtesy of an injury angle.

On a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. implored Styles to take a page out of Adam Copeland's book and look for a change of scenery, possibly in AEW, where he can get his career back on track. "What about AJ Styles going to AEW?" Prinze Jr. asked on his podcast. "I think he would be 'the one' if he went there. I feel like if he left [WWE], people would go, 'Oh, that's why he's the man.' Because his matches are still top-shelf."

Prinze Jr. argued that since AEW's roster was no longer as young as it was a few years ago, Styles would be a perfect fit within a locker room of veterans. "[It would be] a renaissance or rebirth of AJ Styles," Prinze said of Styles joining AEW. "I can see him going up against MJF, helping guys like Ricky Starks get to the next level — anything like that. I've always loved AJ, and to see him get lost [in WWE] ... it just sucks, because his matches haven't lost a step."

Last February, Styles inked a multi-year contract extension with WWE, a few years after he made it clear that he plans on retiring in a WWE ring and nowhere else.