AEW Gives Behind The Scenes Look At Adam Copeland's Debut

The first week of October has belonged to one Adam Copeland. The wrestling world has been unable to get enough of "The Rated R Superstar" ever since he showed up at AEW WrestleDream, officially joining AEW and effectively ending his 25-year association with WWE. And with every single detail of Copeland's AEW debut seemingly being documented, AEW has decided to give fans a behind the scenes look at his momentous first appearance. On X, AEW posted footage of Copeland, reflecting on his debut, both in the hours leading up to him appearing on camera and afterward. While in the locker room waiting to make his entrance, Copeland tried to sum up his emotions.

"I feel like a little kid," Copeland said. "I feel like I used to feel when I first wrestled. I don't feel like a 31-year veteran right now." Copeland would then discuss the video that aired prior to his entrance, and his exhilaration over how his vision came to life, as footage was also shown of Copeland hugging long-time friend Dax Harwood and interacting with AEW referee Mike Posey. After discussing potential matches he's excited to have in AEW, footage was shown of Copeland immediately after returning backstage, where the word he kept coming back to was free.

EXCLUSIVE: "Rated-R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR reflects on his epic debut at #AEWWrestleDream TONIGHT on the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite, Adam Copeland makes his @AEWonTV debut LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Dyuo4kPMNp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2023

"It was so much fun," Copeland said. "I just mentioned to somebody that I felt free out there. I've always said, when I come out, I try to throw as much energy as I can at the audience, hoping they will throw it back, and that we're all in this together. And I sort of felt like tonight that Seattle was there throwing it back at me, and that's the kind of night that you never forget ... just free. It felt so free."