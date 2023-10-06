Backstage News On AEW Dynamite Audio Issues, Listing Mistakes Made By WBD

This past week's "AEW Dynamite" saw a dip in viewership, which can be attributed to some technical and listing issues that AEW faced this week.

According to "Fightful Select," last week and this week's "Dynamite" was plagued with audio issues for the TBS feed. Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly discovered an error related to the listing of AEW Dynamite, which resulted in the reduced viewership. As per the report, AEW was frustrated with the issues, which were beyond their control.

"Fightful" has reported that a Warner Bros. Discovery source deemed the issue "inexcusable." AEW President Tony Khan acknowledged the audio issues from this week's show and announced an overrun to replay the segment featuring Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and The Kingdom.

The October 4 edition of "Dynamite" was viewed by 800,000 people, which was a 6% dip from last week's show. This was despite featuring the "Dynamite" debut of Adam Copeland, who closed out the show alongside his former tag team partner, Christian Cage. Incidentally, that segment was the highest-rated part of this week's show.

"Dynamite" was surpassed in viewership by "WWE NXT" this week, as the WWE brand's viewership numbers grew by 35% over last week's show, securing their highest viewership since 2020. "NXT" raked in 857,000 viewers this week, but "Dynamite" had more viewers in the 18-49 key demographic with 364,000 viewers, compared to "NXT's" 289,000 viewers.