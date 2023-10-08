John Cena Thinks Of This WWE Star Every Time He Watches Solo Sikoa

John Cena, who is currently in a feud with The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, has drawn parallels between Sikoa and the late Umaga.

Cena appeared on "The Bump" this past week, where he was asked by host Kayla Braxton about the youngest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, and what has stood out most about the former "NXT" star.

"The striking parallel he runs to Umaga — in every facet. To be put in that conversation is rarified air. Solo is a bit of a conundrum, but when I see him, when I see him perform, I think of the hard-fought battles I had against Umaga, and they run a lot of parallels," said Cena.

Solo, who is a part of the iconic Anoa'i family, is the late Umaga's nephew and has adopted his trademark Samoan Spike finisher as his own in WWE. Cena feuded with Umaga back in 2007, which led to matches at New Year's Revolution and Royal Rumble, during which time Cena was the WWE Champion.

In the same interview, he was asked if Sikoa was doing himself a disservice by staying loyal to Roman Reigns. Cena expressed that he doesn't fault loyalty in people, considering how it's been his mantra for years, but doesn't agree with blind loyalty. However, the 16-time world champion gave Solo the benefit of the doubt, stating that he's new to the game and may figure it out eventually.

Cena has had a close look at Sikoa over the last few weeks, as he has been in a feud with Jimmy Uso and Sikoa on "WWE SmackDown," leading to a tag team match alongside LA Knight against the two Bloodline members at Fastlane.