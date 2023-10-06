NXT Star Reportedly Moving To WWE Main Roster

If it wasn't already clear from his recent appearances on "WWE Raw," Dragon Lee is getting prepared for a call-up to the main roster. Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter states that WWE officials were impressed with Lee's feud with Dominik Mysterio, and the decision has been made to bring him up from "WWE NXT." The report states that when Lee signed with WWE late last year, the plan was for the former NJPW and AAA star to spend one year in "NXT." It's unclear if that meant from the time he signed in December or when he debuted several months later, but it appears he's being called up early.

Lee made his first official appearance on WWE programming after being called out by Wes Lee on the March 21 edition of "NXT." He would then go on to compete in a five-way match for the "WWE NXT" North American Championship at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1, the day before WWE WrestleMania 39.

The last several months have seen Lee feuding with Mysterio over that same title, with Mustafa Ali getting involved as well. Lee challenged for the championship twice but fell short both times. The most recent title match between Lee and Mysterio took place on the September 25 episode of "Raw," helping showcase the luchador on a bigger platform than "NXT."

Prior to joining WWE, Lee wrestled highly-lauded matches against the likes of Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Bandido, and more. The 28-year-old was said to have had the choice of going to either WWE or AEW, where he had made several appearances in the recent past. He opted with WWE because he reportedly felt AEW had an overabundance of talent at the time.