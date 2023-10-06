Rob Van Dam Sizes Up WWE's Latest Signing, Jade Cargill

WWE created massive buzz when they announced the signing of Jade Cargill. While it's unclear where Cargill will land upon her WWE debut, Shawn Michaels previously expressed his hope to see the former TBS Champion on "WWE NXT," describing her as an "awesome specimen" who is "tailor-made" for the company. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam expressed similar sentiments on "1 Of A Kind."



"She looks like money to me," RVD said. "She looks great, looks marketable, skilled. So I'm not surprised that WWE would want to pick her up, and I don't see what would be keeping her from being a huge star. She's very magnetic and it's cool to look at her, in a different way than say, Chyna years ago or whatever because [Jade] is different. She's more feminine and there's a sexiness to her, but she also looks badass stuff. Incredibly fit."

Despite not knowing her personally, RVD believes Cargill has the "it factor" that will greatly help her succeed in the professional wrestling industry. Even from watching her debut match alongside Shaquille O'Neal in 2021, RVD felt confident Cargill had immense potential to flourish inside the squared circle. As the anticipation towards Cargill's WWE debut continues to simmer, a recent report indicated that the former AEW star is scheduled to be in attendance for WWE Fastlane, which takes place tomorrow in Indianapolis. Early word also suggested that Cargill will serve as a member of WWE's main roster, specifically on the "WWE Raw" brand.

