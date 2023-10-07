WWE SmackDown 10/06/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Say what you will about predictable, formulaic wrestling programming (and I will later) but The Judgment Day and The Bloodline interacting and eventually aligning and eventually eventually clashing has been inevitable from the start. The fact that WWE established a dominant faction on one show, saw what it had with long-term storylines, and took a fledgling group on the other show and (with a few Edge-ustments) did the same there, is both commendable and suspicious. Could they have that much foresight? There's some PTSD here for sure (thanks, Vince!) but also some well-earned faith in that this can pay off, somewhere, somehow.

Tonight, we teased tension between the two groups when Rhea Ripley proposed an alliance between her posse to Paul Heyman and his Bloodline brethren, only to be met with some resistance as Heyman said he'd have to get it authorized by Roman Reigns. Ripley then said it's already been authorized — and he should "acknowledge" her unless he wants to find out which group is the alpha pack, after all. At one point, these two factions against each other would have made for a great WarGames match at Survivor Series, but now, The Bloodline only exists as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa (at least from a full-time perspective) with Heyman as a talking head. Reigns is nowhere to be found (until next week, at least), so that supergroup doesn't make much sense. But you know what does? Putting the two groups together.

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa representing The Bloodline, plus Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio from The Judgment Day makes for one hell of a WarGames team (and if you want to get crazy, add Reigns to the mix for a six-man squad) On the other side, we have Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and you loop Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens back in, right? And if we want to assume John Cena's hanging around for a bit longer (he looks like he's having fun, right?) then you have a 12-man melee for the ages. Not to mention Ripley, Heyman, JD McDonagh, et al. hanging around on the outside!

Want to get even crazier? What say Cena doesn't want to continue on through Survivor Series (or can't, with Hollywood seemingly coming to life again soon)? What if he needs to be written out? What if that comes in the form of a Judgment Day/Bloodline beatdown, and the babyface side needs to add to their team for that six-on-six we were so looking forward to? Who might they call for a Survivor Series WarGames match, in Chicago?

Maybe I just made this all up out of nowhere but I'm gonna go ahead and mark out for myself because, damn it, that's good s*** right there, pal.