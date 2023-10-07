LWO Mystery Partner At WWE Fastlane Reportedly Revealed

Heading into WWE's Fastlane premium live event, it first appeared that the recently established heel stable of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits would take on three existing members of the LWO faction in a six-man contest. It was purportedly set to be Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and either Cruz del Toro or Joaquin Wilde participating in the match, but that changed last night on "WWE SmackDown" when Lashley and the Profits "took out" del Toro and Wilde. This setup the introduction of an unexpected mystery partner into the mix, and now, a new report has seemingly revealed the identity of that wrestler.

According to PWInsider, former WWE star Carlito, who made a memorable cameo at Backlash in Puerto Rico earlier this year, is set to team with Mysterio and Escobar against Lashley, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford. This follows multiple prior reports that the company had re-signed Carlito over the summer, but had yet to decide how he would be reintroduced to WWE storylines.

Carlito last performed full-time for WWE in 2010, then functioning as a tag team with his brother Primo. He is of course best-known for his mid-2000s run as a singles heel, during which he would feud with names like John Cena, Ric Flair, and The Big Show, as well as capture both the US and Intercontinental Championships on separate occasions. Whether Carlito is planned to become a full-time member of the LWO following his WWE return is unclear, as PWInsider's report didn't address that question.