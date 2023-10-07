WWE Fastlane 2023 Picks: Wrestling Inc. Predicts The Winners

Bobby Lashley's new faction will face its first proper test at WWE Fastlane when they come up against the LWO, and 92% of the Wrestling Inc. team believe that the All-Mighty's group will be walking away with the victory.

Considering the fact that Lashley has already threatened to kick The Street Profits to the side, the pressure is on Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to show the former WWE Champion their aggressive sides. That is what people are expecting from this match, with WWE having the chance to establish a brand new faction if they're able to score a victory over a group that people already know and like.

Of course, the LWO have been a very popular group, one which features current United States Champion and WWE Hall Of Famer, Rey Mysterio. That should lead to this being a competitive encounter in which the LWO gets to cause plenty of problems. However, they do not need to be protected here, so it shouldn't be a massive shock if Lashley and The Street Profits have their arms raised at the end of the night.

While the LWO can afford to lose a match, the company can make sure that Mysterio and Santos Escobar are still seen as top names coming out of it by having either Joaquin Wilde or Cruz Del Tero take the pinfall. Plus, Lashley's group getting the victory here could set up a potential United States Championship storyline between Mysterio and Lashley, which could be a top program for the blue brand moving out of this event.

