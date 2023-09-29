WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 Picks: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

It's almost split down the middle and it is a difficult match to predict, but 58% of us are going with Butch defeating Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup Championship at No Mercy. While Dar will be of course accompanied by the Meta-Four, Butch will also have Tyler Bate in his corner; Butch made that known on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Butch said he'll have an "old mate" back, who knows Dar and the Heritage Cup rules well, as Bate previously won Dar's counterfeit Heritage Cup before relinquishing it.

While the Heritage Cup Championship itself and its counterfeits are confusing to explain, our choice in picking Butch over Dar isn't. While Dar is great in the ring and his matches, be it Heritage Cup rules or not, are excellent, there's just something about the former Pete Dunne. It seems like he really needs something to do. With the release of Mustafa Ali, maybe a partial move to "NXT" from the main roster for Butch is what the brand needs. The Brawling Brutes, in which Butch is involved on "WWE SmackDown," also don't seem to be doing much these days, so it's beneficial on both ends.

Butch and Dar also didn't have a feud in the lead-up to this match due to the tournament, so Butch winning Dar's precious Heritage Cup and his struggle to get it back would make for great television, which is what I think all 58% of us are thinking with it comes to this match. It's going to be a great one, with Butch likely dominating in Heritage Cup rules with his brutality, with both Bate and the members of the Meta-Four likely getting involved to even the falls to make for a longer match.

Written by Daisy Ruth