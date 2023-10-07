Corey Graves Explains Why He Thinks Shinsuke Nakamura Will Win At WWE Fastlane

Shinsuke Nakamura has shown a completely different side to his character in recent months, as a diabolical heel playing mind games with Seth Rollins and exposing the World Heavyweight Champion's vulnerabilities to the WWE Universe. In their previous encounter at WWE Payback, Nakamura's game plan was centered around targeting Rollins' injured back, and it appears the trend will continue during their rematch at tonight's Fastlane. This time, however, the bitter rivals will square off in a Last Man Standing Match, giving WWE announcer Corey Graves the confidence to predict Nakamura as the victor.

"We're seeing the best Shinsuke Nakamura we have seen in the United States," Graves said on "After The Bell." "I think Nakamura is ready, I think Nakamura is capable of — it should be somewhat exciting to think of the prospect of Shinsuke defending his championship against all these different opponents. This may be a bit of a hot take ... Shinsuke Nakamura dethrones Seth Freakin Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Fastlane. That's how I see it playing out. I'm not saying I like it or I'm hoping that's how it works out, I'm saying that as the analyst in me who has watched way too much wrestling over the years."

Graves' reasoning for Nakamura winning the title is built around Rollins' prevailing back issues, as he believes "The Visionary" has earned the right to take a break, especially since WWE would want to prolong his career and not run him into the ground. "I want Seth here five years from now," said Graves, while ruling out the possibility of Rollins relinquishing the title to rehab his injured back. If Nakamura were to capture the World Heavyweight Championship tonight, it'd mark the first instance of the "King of Strong Style" holding a world title in the United States. He previously came close to winning the WWE Championship during his rivalry with AJ Styles in 2018, but lost to "The Phenomenal One" at that year's WrestleMania.