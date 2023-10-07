Booker T Reveals Whether He Would Ever Change Sides In 'Friendly' WWE Vs. AEW War

With "WWE NXT" and "AEW Dynamite" airing head-to-head this coming Tuesday, and talent moving between the companies recently, there's been an increased level of discussion regarding the competitive relationship between WWE and AEW. As one of the current commentators for "WWE NXT," Booker T is firmly planted on the side of WWE. Speaking on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, however, the retired wrestler said he would work for the competition if the situation were right.

"If I was ever in a place where I needed to go to AEW and AEW wanted me, I would not be opposed to that," Booker said. "It's not something that I see myself ever having to do, but 'ever' is a long time. ... It really is. You just never know what life is going to throw you tomorrow."

The WWE Hall of Famer then relayed a piece of advice he received from his brother just after Booker got out of prison, stating that you should do the best you can at whatever job you're doing until something better comes along. While Booker doesn't see himself following Edge to AEW anytime soon, he did acknowledge that the two companies are duking it out while downplaying the seriousness of the competition.

"I've always said it was a war [between WWE and AEW], but it's a friendly war, I think," Booker stated. "It's one of those wars to where — we want to push you guys. We want to push you guys as hard as we can push you, and vice versa."

Booker also praised the existence of AEW for providing wrestlers with multiple companies to work for. The commentator said that he has long predicted performers would move around between companies, as competition means more options when someone loses a job or decides to make a change.