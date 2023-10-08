Cody Rhodes Has No Intention Of Replacing Dusty As A Coach At WWE Performance Center

Prior to his death in 2015, WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes lent his extensive wrestling knowledge to the up-and-coming superstars in the company's developmental territory of "WWE NXT," serving as one of the coaches at the WWE Performance Center. During the WWE Fastlane press conference, Dusty's son, Cody Rhodes, was asked if he had an interest in fulfilling the same role someday.

"My manager can tell you this, when I came back to WWE, I flat out told them, 'I will never step foot in the Performance Center.' The reason was not my dislike of the Performance Center, it's '[Dusty's] everywhere in there,' and it's hard," Cody said. "Then I ended up being in the Performance Center, like a month later to do medical or something. Okay, I went back on that ... Dusty taught communication. He taught promos, he called it communication. No one really filled that spot after he left. I always thought somebody like a Mick Foley or somebody would fill that spot — somebody who's been there, did it."

While Cody is apprehensive to take on a training position at the WWE Performance Center, he will return to the venue for Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," where's slated to make a major announcement. The contents of this announcement have yet to be revealed, but Cody did promise that he is looking forward to having some fun with this special appearance, although a part of him is also "genuinely terrified" to be back at the PC.

Cody's "NXT" appearance comes on the heels of his victory at WWE Fastlane, which saw him and Jey Uso defeat The Judgment Day to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

