Carmelo Hayes Offers To Guide John Cena Through Infamous NXT Parking Lot

Former two-time "WWE NXT" North American Champion Carmelo Hayes took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tell one of this week's special "NXT" guests, John Cena, to be careful and that he'll escort him through the "NXT" parking lot.

"Heads up, when you get to the 'NXT' parking lot call me. I'll come out and walk you in OG, just to be safe," tweeted Hayes.

Cena will be in Hayes' corner on the October 10 episode of "NXT" in his match against Bron Breakker. Hayes and Breakker have a history together — Hayes' first and only "NXT" Championship reign began with a win over Breakker in April at Stand & Deliver. Their last match against each other was at the Battleground premium live event in May, where Hayes successfully defended the title against Breakker. It was only a week ago, at No Mercy, when Hayes lost the title to Ilja Dragunov.

Another reason for Hayes offering assistance to Cena is that the parking lot isn't always "safe" for talent. Earlier this year, one of the storylines saw most of the "NXT" women's division attacked by a masked assailant, who later was revealed to be Blair Davenport.

The upcoming episode of "NXT" is going head to head with a special episode of "AEW Dynamite," which normally airs on Wednesdays. WWE has locked in not only Cena for the episode, but also Asuka (who will be facing former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez), Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman. There are even rumors of an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker.