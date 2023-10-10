WWE Superstar Montez Ford Gives Insight Into His Relationship With Bobby Lashley

The recent partnership between Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits may have come out of nowhere, but in reality, a bond has been brewing for a while. Montez Ford revealed to Metro that he and Lashley have been talking for a little over a year now, with the WWE Universe now starting to see that connection on television.

"To see it come to fruition on live TV, it's good to see some things — and know that most things take time," he said. "Obviously, we watched Lashley growing up as well, and aligning ourselves with him and him taking us under his wing to show us, lead us to the success he attained being here."

While all three men have enjoyed a lot of success in recent years, their recent partnership hasn't quite hit the ground running. Lashley already kicked the Street Profits to the side before giving them a second chance, but the trio failed to defeat LWO at WWE Fastlane this past weekend. The surprise return of Carlito ultimately proved too much for them to handle, and the aftermath of that defeat is yet to be seen.

Lashley will likely put the duo through their paces, but that's something that tends to happen behind the scenes as well. The "All Mighty" has one of the most impressive physiques in the company, and Ford revealed that he hits Lashley up for tips and tricks when it comes to training.

"We'll have little training bets that we'll have against each other or I'll ask him what he's working on that day. It just goes all the way," he said.