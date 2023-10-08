Bobby Lashley's WWE Stable Could Reportedly Be Adding A New Member

Following Bobby Lashley's return to in-ring action on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," a new possible member of his faction with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins has been reported by Fightful Select. According to the outlet, Odysessy Jones has been in discussion to join the ranks of Lashley, Ford, and Dawkins.

Jones has not wrestled a match with WWE since the Superstar Spectacle show in India. He was drafted to "WWE Raw," but has not been seen on television. Fightful reported he has recently worked some dark matches on "SmackDown."

Jones was last seen on "WWE NXT" in December 2022, defeating Von Wagner in just under three minutes with help from Malik Blade and Edris Enofé. Jones made his professional wrestling debut in 2019 and is a former college football player. As for the Street Profits, Dawkins and Ford recently proved themselves once again to get back in Lashley's good graces, attacking Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar following their match for the US Title on an episode of "WWE SmackDown." Mysterio, Escobar, and a mystery partner will face off against Lashley, Montez, and Ford in a match on WWE Fastlane on Saturday.