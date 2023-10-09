Kurt Angle Explains Why He's 'Jealous' Of Adam Copeland In AEW

Despite the fact that Kurt Angle predicted Adam Copeland wouldn't go to AEW because he was too loyal to WWE, the veteran wrestler is now All Elite. What's more, Copeland joining the promotion has left Angle feeling jealous over the fact the WWE Hall of Famer will get to face Kenny Omega.

"I'm jealous now... That's going to be priceless. I think their matchup is definitely going to be five-star, no doubt," he said on "The Kurt Angle Show."

Angle has previously named Omega as someone that he would have liked to wrestle, and the WWE Hall Of Famer could have potentially had that dream match as Angle was offered an AEW contract in the past. However, Angle opted to turn it down and has remained retired from in-ring competition, and his current situation probably won't change due to his health issues.

The Elite star isn't the only dream match that is available to Copeland in AEW. The "Rated-R Superstar" gave Tony Khan a list of 14 names after a quick glance at the roster, and Angle sees it as a good thing that Copeland has joined the company from that perspective.

"It's good when guys cross over. There's a lot of guys he hasn't faced in AEW guys like Samoa Joe or Sting, MJF, a lot of great wrestlers," Angle said. "This is really good for the fans because they're going to see new matchups, new faces."



