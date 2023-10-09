Photo: WWE's Jade Cargill Shares A Look At Recent Prank From AEW Star

Jade Cargill's AEW days may be behind her now as she looks to make an impact in WWE. She officially debuted on camera this past Saturday at WWE Fastlane, when she was greeted backstage by Triple H. However, there appears to be no bad blood in AEW toward Cargill, and some in the promotion are attempting to keep in touch with the first-ever TBS Champion, in their own way.

On X Monday morning, Cargill posted photos of her receiving an enormous box of Kit Kat Bars in the mail, a prank pulled off by AEW's Eddie Kingston. Cargill then gave the backstory, revealing that shortly after meeting Kingston, he would jokingly "tear her a new one" over her eating Kit Kats backstage, with Cargill recalling Kingston wondering out loud how she could remain in such good shape. She joked that the gift was a sign that Kingston had never gotten over the occasion.

🥲 I came home and received a package I was most confused about until I looked at the name lol. One of the first times I met Eddie Kingston I was going to town on these and he tore me a new one about "how can I look like this eating like that" he never let it go. CLEARLY 🤣. pic.twitter.com/OcVK7CW2wQ — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 9, 2023

The Ring of Honor World Champion's gift to Cargill will, if nothing else, keep her well stocked with snacks when she hits the road with WWE going forward. Despite her appearance at Fastlane, Cargill's direction in WWE still remains unclear, though the promotion is said to have big plans for the former AEW star. Prior to Fastlane, it was revealed that Cargill was expected to make appearances this week on both "Raw" and "SmackDown," and it's believed that she will ultimately settle onto the red brand going forward. As of now, it's unknown when Cargill's first match in WWE will take place.