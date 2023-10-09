Lex Luger Worries That Current WWE Star Has 'Missed His Moment'

Throughout modern professional wrestling history, major stars have been made based on key moments, such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's famous "Austin 3:16" promo. On the flip side, just as many potential stars were squandered by not making the right moves at the right time. On the debut episode of his podcast, "Lex Expressed," former WWE star Lex Luger compared some of his own history to the way Cody Rhodes is being booked in WWE today.

"There is a lot to say for seizing the moment," Luger said. "Cody had a lot of momentum. So definitely sometimes you have to seize the moment. Now we see other stars rising up. There's talk of The Rock coming in. ... I think [Cody] is one of the best workers, the best interviewers, [and] his costuming is immaculate."

Despite these things working in Rhodes' favor, Luger has some trepidation when it comes to the second-generation star's position on television. Like some others within the industry, Luger worries that Rhodes should have defeated Roman Reigns earlier this year at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"I know he's very confident, and I don't know what storyline they have for him," Luger continued. "Maybe he missed his moment there. We shall see. ... I hope not."

After missing much of 2022, Rhodes returned earlier this year to win the WWE Men's Royal Rumble. He later lost to Reigns at WrestleMania before moving into a feud with Brock Lesnar. Rhodes then defeated Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam and has transitioned into an alliance with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens against The Judgment Day. Rhodes and Uso now hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship together following WWE Fastlane this past Saturday, which could drive a wedge between them and Zayn/Owens.