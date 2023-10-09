WWE Smackdown Ratings Report 10/6/23

With WWE Fastlane quickly approaching this past Friday, WWE was looking for "SmackDown" to pull in its usual numbers in viewership heading into what would be a record-breaking October premium live event. And while "SmackDown" didn't rack up the amount of business accolades Fastlane did, the blue brand continued it's steadiness and consistency as it heads deeper into the fall.

Wrestlenomics reports that "SmackDown" drew 2.319 million viewers and a 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Both numbers were slightly up from the previous week, with overall numbers up 1% from last week's 2.303 million viewers, while 18-49 was up 6% from last week's 0.60 rating. "SmackDown" also saw slight gains in the males 18-49, and decent gains in overall 35-49, males 35-49, and females 35-49.

Much like its sister show, "Raw," the quarter hours for "SmackDown" show the overall viewership peaking at the start of the show, with an in-ring promo featuring LA Knight, John Cena, and Bloodline members Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa drawing 2.535 million viewers. The episode would decline from there, falling as low as 2.182 million viewers for Q4, before bouncing back to end with 2.362 million viewers for the main event. Meanwhile, Q5 would see the high point in 18-49, drawing a 0.69 rating.

In addition to the opening promo, "SmackDown" would feature LA Knight vs. Uso in the main event spot, Dragon Lee vs. Austin Theory, which drew 2.209 million viewers and a 0.60, the low point for 18-49, and Rey Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley, in Lashley's first match since May. The final part of the match, as well as the post-match, and a Rhea Ripley-Paul Heyman segment, were all part of Q5.