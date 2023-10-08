WWE Fastlane 2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

How did I feel throughout most of the championship match between IYO SKY, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair? Basically the way anyone feels when one of their favorite wrestlers defends a title against Charlotte Flair: worried that Charlotte would win. It would have been the wrong show, at the wrong time, ending the wrong title reign and telling the wrong story, but that has never stopped WWE from crowning Charlotte before, and I was legitimately concerned that IYO had gotten her obligatory two-month title run and that it was time to hand things back to "The Queen." Much to my relief, this was not the case. The match itself was not great, for which I largely blame Flair — shocking nobody who read the "SmackDown" review column Friday night — but there were several things I liked about the finish, the most obvious being that SKY is still the champion.

I like that Bayley got involved at the end; what story there has been around this match heavily involved her, and it was nice, in a vindictive sort of way, to see her cost Flair the title by distracting the referee while Asuka was tapping to the Figure Eight. Charlotte getting protected to that extent made me roll my eyes a bit, but hey, she took the pin in a triple threat, which I was not expecting. She also got pinned with IYO's moonsault, something which carries hints of irony considering how often Flair's wildly inaccurate moonsaults have been compared to SKY's perfect ones. And in a nice bit of trivia for those of us who have seen every "NXT" Takeover, the finish here — IYO hitting a moonsault on Flair and pinning her while she had Asuka in the Figure Eight — beautifully played off the finish to the main event match at Takeover: In Your House 2020, when SKY won the "NXT" Women's Championship (previously held by Charlotte) by hitting a moonsault on Rhea Ripley (the third member of the triple threat) and pinning her while Flair had Ripley in the Figure Eight. Very nice symmetry — only this time, instead, of taking Charlotte's title by pinning someone else, IYO defended her own title by pinning Charlotte. I can't think of a better way to demonstrate, for those who have been following her since "NXT" and before, that SKY has leveled up.

I don't know if a singles title match between SKY and Flair is happening sooner or later or never, but I would love to see IYO beat her clean, in a match that Charlotte cared enough about to not phone it in. And if/when that happens, I can promise you, my feelings throughout the match will mostly be "worried that Charlotte will win."