Rumored Update On WWE's Plans For Brian Pillman Jr.

Teases for the "WWE NXT" debut of Brian Pillman Jr. have been airing on "NXT," but according to new reports, the "unidentified" man in the videos flipping through TV channels may be debuting on the brand under a new ring name. According to PWI Elite, the son of the late Brian Pillman may be debuting with a new moniker, though there would still be family meaning behind it.

According to PWI Elite, WWE recently trademarked the name "Lexis King," and the discussion around the WWE Performance Center in Orlando is that the name was earmarked for Pillman. The outlet noted that it is not 100% confirmed, but that is the belief among some. The outlet explained the possible meaning behind the name, as Pillman's late half-sister, who died in a car accident, was named Alexis. She was involved as a business manager for Pillman. King is the last name of Pillman's mother after she remarried after his father's passing.

Pillman is a former AEW star, going all the way back to the initial Double or Nothing event in 2019, who made the jump to WWE when his contract expired in July. He joined the developmental brand in August but has yet to appear on TV. Videos of Pillman sitting in a chair flipping through channels show highlights of Pillman senior's career with the Cincinnati Bengals as well as clips of "WCW Saturday Night" began airing on the show a few weeks back, though no mention was made of his potential name.