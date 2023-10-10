Booker T Weighs In On Carlito's WWE Return At Fastlane

After making a huge comeback at WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico earlier this year, many fans have been wondering when Carlito would show up again. This past Saturday at WWE Fastlane, Carlito finally made his return, coming to the aid of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar as their third partner against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. Speaking on his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," WWE's Booker T shared his thoughts on Carlito and his return.

"Carlito's always been his own man," Booker said. "He always did his thing his own way, called his own shots. He wasn't a guy that was big on making trouble or anything like that, but he was a guy that you knew he wasn't about taking it just because you was gonna give it to him."

According to the WWE Hall of Famer, Carlito has the type of personality where he will stand up for himself when the situation calls for it. In addition to that, Booker praised the loyalty of the WWE performer while welcoming him back to the company.

"As far as being a guy that you want in your corner, want on your team, Carlito — he's that dude," Booker continued. "He always was, and he still is to this day. [I'm] most definitely glad to see him make his return on the main roster."

Booker recalled seeing Carlito backstage on Saturday and asking the Puerto Rico native if the company had plans for him that night, with Carlito replying positively. The two men worked together in WWE for a period of time in the mid-2000s. Though Carlito and Booker would wind up leaving WWE at various points, they're both back under the same corporate roof, with Carlito on "WWE SmackDown" and Booker serving as a commentator for "WWE NXT."