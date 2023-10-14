Kevin Nash Reacts To Shawn Michaels Wanting CM Punk In WWE's NXT

Shawn Michaels recently made it clear that he would be open to welcoming CM Punk to "WWE NXT" if that was a possibility. When asked what he thought about that idea coming to fruition on "Kliq This," Kevin Nash simply said, "God bless him," about his old friend's comments. Rumors have been swirling about the possibility of Punk stepping back into the world of WWE after reports that the two parties have been in talks about a potential deal. The idea of Punk returning to WWE is something that has split opinion, and Nash's initial silence about him being part of "NXT" certainly spoke a thousand words, although he has previously said he has no heat with Punk.

Despite that, Michaels made it clear that he feels he understands Punk and always enjoyed working with him, but was also aware of the fact that if he does return it would be to work on the main roster. At the moment the Punk return rumors are exactly that, with nothing concrete. However, some feel WWE has been making references to the former WWE Champion on television as of late with phrases from his old promos, meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura hit a GTS on "WWE Raw" this week.

With WWE's Survivor Series premium live event being in Chicago, a lot of fans have earmarked that as the ideal date for him to return, should he choose to do so. While Michaels might be happy to have the "Best In The World" on the roster, Punk apparently will have plenty of fences to mend before that could happen, and certain talents on the roster would be consulted about it.