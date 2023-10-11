The Undertaker And Carmelo Hayes Recreate Iconic Pose After WWE NXT Goes Off The Air

After "WWE NXT" went off the air, The Undertaker shared a special moment with former "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes.

This week's episode of "NXT" concluded with a surprise appearance by The Undertaker, who showed up after the main event match between Hayes and Bron Breakker. Following the end of the broadcast, Hayes and The Undertaker walked to the backstage area together. They stood side by side at the top of the ramp, turned to face the audience one last time, and raised their fists in unison before heading backstage.

The Undertaker made his first "NXT" appearance Tuesday, riding down to the ring on his motorcycle after the match between Hayes and Breakker. Hayes, who had won the match, was attacked by his opponent afterward. It was then that the Hall of Famer's "The American Badass" persona made its dramatic entrance into the ring.

After Breakker ran his mouth, proclaiming himself as the only "badass" in the brand, Taker took the microphone and told the young star that he has the potential to be a special talent, but it won't be on this day. He then chokeslammed the former "NXT" Champion and gave props to Hayes before the show went off the air.

This week's "NXT" was a stacked one, which featured the likes of John Cena, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Asuka, LA Knight, and The Brawling Brutes, as WWE brought the big guns to take on "AEW Dynamite."