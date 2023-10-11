AEW's Tony Khan Dodges CM Punk-All In Question: 'I Had To Make A Really Hard Decision'

The decision to fire CM Punk from AEW has continued to linger over the company, despite a string of quality pay-per-view events since his departure in August. The 44-year-old was terminated with cause following a backstage incident involving Jack Perry at Wembley Stadium, which led to Tony Khan publicly claiming that he "feared for his life" in the midst of a heated confrontation.

Khan has refused to comment on the extent of the altercation between Punk, Perry, and himself at All In for the past six weeks, but was again prompted on the issue recently. While speaking on the "Dan LeBatard Show," Khan dodged the initial line of questioning by the hosts in regards to Punk's messy exit, opting to promote "AEW Dynamite," before being pushed further and shutting down the conversation.

"I have not really gone out and discussed that publicly beyond what I said in Chicago," he said. "I had to make a really hard decision after what happened, and I really appreciate all the fans standing by us and supporting AEW through this. What happened back there was a really hard day for a lot of people, and I don't want to make light of it, because it was a really challenging circumstance."

TV ratings for AEW's "Collision" rose after CM Punk's exit, but it has dipped recently as the Saturday show has been up against some stiff competition from college football and WWE premium live events. In the wake of the physical melee backstage in London, Perry has remained off AEW television due to an indefinite suspension, with no timeframe set for his return.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Dan LeBatard Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.