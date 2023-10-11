Injury Update On AEW Star Cash Wheeler

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Ricky Starks and Big Bill on "AEW Collision" this past Saturday night. After that match, it was reported that FTR had dropped the belts because Wheeler was dealing with an injury. Veteran wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer provided an update on Wheeler during an appearance on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

"So the deal, I guess, is that Cash Wheeler wasn't hurt, and it's just all storyline," Meltzer said. "It was just to put those guys [Ricky Starks and Big Bill] over big. And, you know, they're gonna be back in the mix. I mean, the match thing was their idea for sure ... They said that that's all story, that there's no injury. There's supposed to be a rematch. I mean, the way it was laid out, it's to set up a rematch. When Ricky Starks and Big Bill said there was going to be no rematch, it was basically to set up a rematch."

Wheeler and Harwood had held the AEW World Tag Team Championship since defeating The Gunns (Austin and Colten Gunn) in a Title vs. Career match on the April 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite." During their 185-day reign, Wheeler was arrested in the state of Florida and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. His legal situation came right before AEW's inaugural All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. Wheeler was released on a bond set at $2,500 and was able to travel across the pond to perform at the event.

After "Collision" this past Saturday night, Harwood shut down talk that he and Wheeler were leaving AEW after he wrote his trademark "Top Guys Out" phrase in a post on social media. Harwood said that the pair aren't going anywhere and that Tony Khan's promotion is their home.

