Cash Wheeler Alludes To Legal Issues In Unedited Version Of AEW Dynamite Segment

Last Friday, AEW star Cash Wheeler was arrested in Orlando, Florida on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. He allegedly flashed a handgun at another driver in an alleged road rage incident that took place on July 27.

During Wheeler's arraignment, the presiding judge agreed with the defense's request for bond to be set at $2,500 and ordered Wheeler to have no contact with the alleged victim or witnesses involved in the case as well as barring him from possessing any weapons.

On Thursday, AEW's social media account shared a video of an unedited segment that both FTR and The Young Bucks sitting down with Renee Paquette. Dax Harwood re-shared the video with the caption, "The version they didn't want you to see."

In the unedited version, which can be watched below, Wheeler alludes to his legal situation, by noting, "I don't know what's next for me."

There was speculation about Wheeler and Harwood's AEW World Tag Team Title match against Nick and Matt Jackson at the All In pay-per-view not happening due to Wheeler's arrest. There are no restrictions on his traveling, so Wheeler is allowed to travel out of the country. The match is taking place across the pond in London, England at Wembley Stadium this Sunday. Also, as of this writing, the arrest hasn't affected his job with AEW in terms of being suspended or released. AEW President Tony Khan during the All In media call commented on Wheeler's legal situation, calling it a "very inconclusive situation" and that the company is keeping an "eye on the whole situation."