Why Rob Van Dam Says It's Wild To See Dominik Mysterio In WWE

Before becoming a WWE superstar over the last several years, Dominik Mysterio was best known for his time on television as a child. The future wrestler was involved in a storyline that saw him torn between his father, Rey Mysterio, and the legendary Eddie Guerrero, with a ladder match taking place at WWE SummerSlam 2005 to determine who would get custody of the boy. Speaking on his podcast, "1 Of A Kind," former WWE star Rob Van Dam discussed what it's like to see Dominik grow into the performer he is today.

"It is [wild] because he still looks like a little kid to me," Van Dam said. "That's part of the heat with the kid, though. But yeah, he's always been around. I didn't know that he was going to pursue [wrestling], but then I remember when he was training, and he's obviously doing very well and he's effective, so cool."

RVD has long been friends with Dominik's father Rey. Mysterio and Van Dam formed a tag team together in 2004, going on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship near the end of that year. Van Dam also recalled being present at Rey's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this year, as well as witnessing the match between the father and son at WWE WrestleMania 39.

"That was the only match that I saw part of because I was busy with [Connor's Cure]," Van Dam continued. "I liked what I saw, and the crowd was so into it. That's what it's all about."

Despite his best efforts, Dominik lost to his father at WrestleMania. In the months since the loss, however, Dominik has continued to garner huge reactions from fans as his onscreen partnership with Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day continues to evolve.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.