Backstage Report On Why AEW International Title Continues To Change Hands

This week's special "Title Tuesday" edition of "AEW Dynamite" saw Orange Cassidy defeat Rey Fenix to surprisingly regain the AEW International Championship. Cassidy lost the title to Jon Moxley at AEW All Out in September, however an audible was called for Fenix to beat Moxley on September 20 when the latter suffered an injury during the bout.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that there were tentative plans for Moxley to regain the International Championship from Fenix this week. Unfortunately, he was not cleared to compete on the day of and a last-minute change was announced with Cassidy getting his awaited rematch.

It was noted that Cassidy wasn't slated to regain the title in recent days and weeks, but Fenix is reportedly facing visa issues that will soon take him off of AEW television. As a result, whoever faced Fenix on October 10 was expected to win the title. It now remains to be seen how long Cassidy's second reign will last and when Moxley will be back in action for his rematch.

AEW's International Championship was first introduced in the summer of 2022 as the All-Atlantic Championship. Cassidy became the second champion one year ago today by defeating PAC. In the midst of Cassidy's first reign, AEW renamed the title. He defended it nearly every week on "Dynamite" and "Rampage" until suffering defeat in the main event of All Out — Cassidy's first singles pay-per-view main event thus far.