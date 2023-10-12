Trish Stratus Credits WWE Producer As 'Pivotal' Influence On Her Career

Trish Stratus' recent run saw her demanding fans thank her for the incredible career she has had, but while at "Big Texas Comic Con," she praised Fit Finlay for his efforts as a producer in helping her grow as a performer. "He obviously was so pivotal in the green Trish Stratus to not-so-green Trish Stratus," she said. "He saw that little something in me and he really brought that out of me."

Finlay was tasked with producing the women's matches during Stratus' initial run, long before the women's revolution. Despite that, he took the challenge head-on and worked hard with the women to help them put together better matches, something he has been heavily praised for by many different wrestlers over the years. Stratus made it clear she didn't want to have catfights, and Finlay encouraged her to do more, even though she admitted people weren't paying attention to women's matches.

"I mean from management we almost kind of did it under the radar, like let's just go there and have these matches that are not those typical female matches and he allowed us to do that and he helped us," she said. "He was just so good with the women at the time and putting together the stuff and bringing stuff out of people, keeping everything very individual for each girl." Nowadays Tyson Kidd typically works with female talent on the main roster, and he has been praised by the current generation for his work. However, Finlay is still continuing to offer his guidance and expertise for the "WWE NXT" roster.

