Why Road Dogg Says It's Hard To Write Perfectly For WWE Star Randy Orton
It's been quite a while since Randy Orton stepped foot in a wrestling ring after suffering a back injury in May of last year. However, it's safe to say that no one has forgotten about the accomplished performer while he's been away. During a recent episode of "Oh, You Didn't Know?" WWE producer Brian "Road Dogg" James explained one of the things Orton is able to do incredibly well, and how that can pose a challenge when it comes to writing for the wrestler.
"You're swimming upstream with Randy Orton," James said. "Because he's too much of a prick to be a babyface, but he's too cool to be a heel. And he does both so well."
James meant that it can be difficult to come up with storylines and scenarios for Orton, as he does not easily fit into the dichotomy that so many wrestling stories are built around. Since starting his career at such a young age, Orton has grown up in front of wrestling fans and has been able to carve out a unique persona for himself in WWE.
"Orton is so good, how do you write for him perfectly?" James asked.
James clarified that he did not mean Orton was not marketable as a major star, but instead that you could not apply the same logic to Orton storylines as you could for other WWE performers. That's because WWE writers and producers never quite know how the crowd will react to him.
Randy Orton -- Best Of All Time?
Continuing to speak on Orton's level of talent, James started highlighting which aspects of the business the veteran seems to have perfected throughout his career. However, even early on, the former D-Generation X member could see greatness in the young performer.
"I told Randy Orton right to his face, the first time I ever met him, 'You're the best I've ever seen at this,'" James continued. "And what I was talking about was TV wrestling — working the cameras, and working his facials, and working his entrance. Everything is contemplated and executed with television perfection in mind, and very rarely does he come up short."
Though he admitted that part of the audience's love for Orton comes from his long career with the company, James feels that Orton's talent and charisma are what has helped him stay on top of the industry for so long. With Orton having been seen at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, it's very possible that the 43-year-old is nearing a return to action. Before moving on to another topic, James made it clear he is eager to see Orton return.
"His body's always in great shape," James said. "He takes care of himself. I can't wait for him to come back. ... He can do whatever. He can pull off anything."
