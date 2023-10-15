Why Road Dogg Says It's Hard To Write Perfectly For WWE Star Randy Orton

It's been quite a while since Randy Orton stepped foot in a wrestling ring after suffering a back injury in May of last year. However, it's safe to say that no one has forgotten about the accomplished performer while he's been away. During a recent episode of "Oh, You Didn't Know?" WWE producer Brian "Road Dogg" James explained one of the things Orton is able to do incredibly well, and how that can pose a challenge when it comes to writing for the wrestler.

"You're swimming upstream with Randy Orton," James said. "Because he's too much of a prick to be a babyface, but he's too cool to be a heel. And he does both so well."

James meant that it can be difficult to come up with storylines and scenarios for Orton, as he does not easily fit into the dichotomy that so many wrestling stories are built around. Since starting his career at such a young age, Orton has grown up in front of wrestling fans and has been able to carve out a unique persona for himself in WWE.

"Orton is so good, how do you write for him perfectly?" James asked.

James clarified that he did not mean Orton was not marketable as a major star, but instead that you could not apply the same logic to Orton storylines as you could for other WWE performers. That's because WWE writers and producers never quite know how the crowd will react to him.