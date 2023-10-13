Matt Hardy Says AEW Star Will Be 'An Important Building Block' For The Promotion's Future

Most AEW fans would agree that Ricky Starks is one of the company's fastest-rising stars. This year alone, Starks has feuded with Chris Jericho, "Switchblade" Jay White, CM Punk, and Bryan Danielson. This past Saturday, Starks got a major victory, winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Big Bill on "AEW Collision." Speaking on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," AEW veteran Matt Hardy explained what he sees in the future for Starks.

"I like Ricky. I think Ricky has a ton of potential," Hardy said. "I like seeing him utilized in a nice spot like this, highlighted as a champion, and getting that win over FTR. So I dig it, and I think Ricky is going to be a very important building block for AEW going forward in the future."

It's been reported that, despite some belief of the contrary, the title change was not decided upon based on an injury to Cash Wheeler. Instead, FTR's Dax Harwood reportedly came up with the idea as a way to make Starks and Bill look strong, as well as to build toward a rematch between the two teams.