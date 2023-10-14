Konnan Explains Why He Doesn't Think WWE's LWO Helps With Representation

Rey Mysterio brought back the Latin World Order (LWO) the same night as his Hall of Fame speech earlier this year, joining forces with the Legado Del Fantasma quartet of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega. Since then, the returning Carlito has also joined the faction and Dragon Lee has been teased as an ally or potential member.

Even as WWE's version of LWO continues to grow in strength, Konnan is not buying the faction as a legitimate threat to WWE's powerhouse stables such as The Bloodline and Judgment Day. Konnan further believes that the stable is not doing enough to promote Latino representation in the WWE — even if that's WWE's intention. "It doesn't help that LWO ... besides Santos and Rey, the other two guys ... get squashed all the time," Konnan said on his "K100 with Konnan & Disco Inferno" podcast specifically mentioning Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro as the two LWO members who are always losing. "They're like an afterthought. They're like jobbers — that does not help."

There's some truth to Konnan's comments, seeing as the team of Del Toro and Wilde have lost their last seven televised matches, most recently suffering a loss to The Street Profits on September 15. In fact, Del Toro and Wilde have not won a tag team match on television since their win over Ma.Çé & Mån.Sôör on January 20. On last night's "WWE SmackDown," the LWO's recent issues with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits intensified when Carlito was ambushed by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in the backstage area. While the LWO got the win over the Lashley-led trio at Fastlane, it appears WWE could be building toward a rematch between the warring factions at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.