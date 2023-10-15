Trios Championship To Be Defended On AEW Collision

The Acclaimed will be bringing their World Trios Titles to Memphis.

On last night's "AEW Collision," AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed were being interviewed backstage when former Jericho Appreciation Society members Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia showed up, saying they were sick of the counting and scissoring from the champions. The three men challenged the champions to a title match and The Acclaimed accepted. According to Twitter the match will take place on "AEW Collision," which will air before the 8th edition of "AEW Battle of the Belts."

#DaddyAss & @bowens_official want to help @platinummax with his relationship skills but are interrupted by the former members of the JAS, who want a shot at the #AEW World Trios Titles NEXT SATURDAY on #AEWCollision! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@realbillygunn pic.twitter.com/siULV4kjve — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2023

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn have been AEW World Trios Champions since All In at the end of August, when the three men defeated House of Black in front of a massive crowd in Wembley Stadium. Prior to the match, Billy Gunn had been teasing a retirement, but House of Black's desecration of his ring boots and the Trios Title reign has lit a new fire under the WWE Hall of Famer. The champions even had custom belts made for their reign with scissors on the sides of the straps.

Menard, Parker and Garcia have been floating listlessly following the breakup of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Garcia had recently shown some sympathy towards their former faction leader Chris Jericho after Jericho was injured by Powerhouse Hobbs in a brutal match, much to the chagrin of Menard, who chewed out the former ROH Pure Champion on last week's "AEW Dynamite" for checking on the former AEW World Champion.