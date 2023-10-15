Kenny Omega Match Set For 10/18 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega's singles matches in 2023 have been few and far between, but the former AEW World Champion will be in action this week. As announced on "AEW Collision," Kyle Fletcher has challenged Omega to a one-on-one bout for the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite" emanating from Rosenberg, Texas.

Fletcher was in action on Saturday's "Collision" as he defeated The Iron Savages' Boulder in an unannounced contest. Later in the show, the former ROH World Tag Team Champion appeared backstage to call out "The Cleaner" for their first singles match together.

Omega and Fletcher have only met in the squared circle twice before. In 2022, The Elite's Omega and Young Bucks defeated Aussie Open and Will Ospreay in a semi-final match for the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. Just recently on the October 4 "Dynamite," Omega teamed with Chris Jericho to defeat the duo of Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.

Fletcher is currently flying solo as his tag team partner Mark Davis is sidelined with an injury. Davis broke his wrist at AEW WrestleDream during an AEW World Tag Team Championship match against FTR. It appears he will be out of action for at least a few months, but a timeline for his return has not been publicized. Aussie Open signed with AEW earlier this year in May.

As for Omega, this will mark his seventh AEW singles match this year. His victories include defeats over El Hijo del Vikingo, Jeff Cobb, and Wheeler Yuta, while he's come up short to Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and most recently Takeshita.