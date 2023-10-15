Konnan Says NXT Star Will Be On WWE's Main Roster In A Year Or Two

The "WWE NXT" roster has been thriving as of late, with WWE's third brand enjoying a rise when it comes to the ratings. Trick Williams has been a regular feature on the show throughout the past year, whether working in the ring or during his time at ringside hyping up Carmelo Hayes, and that has left Konnan impressed.

"I think he could be money in the future," he said on "Keepin' It 100 with Konnan and Disco Inferno." "I watch him on 'NXT.' He's got a good little storyline going with Carmelo, which it looks like they're going to break up, but it's a slow burn."

Williams might have started mainly helping Hayes, but recently he has enjoyed a more concentrated push as a singles talent, including a brief run with the North American Championship, which he recently lost back to Dominik Mysterio. It has led to Konnan and other legends such as Booker T having nothing but praise for him, especially as someone who doesn't have a traditional wrestling background. Konnan thinks that Williams could end up being on the main roster in the next couple of years, as he thinks the black and gold brand has a lot of talent capable of that.

"I think all those guys that they brought in before like Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, [Johnny] Gargano, [Tommaso] Ciampa, that whole little group remember, Cameron Grimes," Konnan listed before giving his assessment that, "Most of those guys haven't gotten over." Konnan added, "This new batch looks like they will to me, but then it's all about booking, too. If you're booked like sh**, that's what's going to happen."

