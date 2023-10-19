WWE Superstar Montez Ford On A Potential Bianca Belair Versus Jade Cargill Match

Montez Ford is thrilled about a potential match between his wife, Bianca Belair, and new WWE star, Jade Cargill, and has discussed its significance for women's wrestling.

Ford recently spoke to the "New York Post," where he highlighted the importance of a match between Belair and Cargill.

"It just shows the true testament of how both of these women are because I don't even think they've physically greeted each other yet. The fact that they're both been talked about in such a high regard lets you know the importance of both of these women. So I don't even have to tell you about the importance to women's wrestling," said the "WWE SmackDown" star.

Ford praised the hard work that the two have put in to get people to talk so highly about a potential match between them, which in itself should be applauded. He believes a match between Belair and Cargill would be an important moment in women's wrestling. He also had some special praise for his wife, noting her historic WrestleMania main event with Sasha Banks, and feels that she could go on to greater heights when she eventually faces Cargill.

"My wife has done so much, not just for herself and women's wrestling but just the culture as well. I feel like all that motivation and accolades just keep spreading, so I feel like it's very important," said Ford. "It will continue to be important and I'm glad to see that it's still elevating to new heights because my wife wrestled in the first African Americans (women's main event) at WrestleMania. Now, she has a chance to have the heights even more elevated by getting with Jade."

Ford feels that the potential is limitless, and a Belair-Cargill match could serve as inspiration for future stars. Following her move to WWE, Cargill underlined how a match against Belair could potentially headline a future WrestleMania.