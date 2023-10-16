Backstage Update On AEW Star Sammy Guevara's Current Injury Status

Coming out of AEW WrestleDream at the beginning of this month, Sammy Guevara was slated to team with Konosuke Takeshita against Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho on the October 4 edition of "AEW Dynamite." However, it was reported that Guevara was not cleared to compete after WrestleDream due to a concussion, and the former TNT Champion was replaced in the match by Kyle Fletcher of Aussie Open. Since then, Guevara's status has been up in the air.

The latest "Wrestling Observer Radio" offers an update on the AEW star's condition, with Dave Meltzer stating that Guevara hopes to be cleared by this week's "Dynamite." However, the Wrestling Observer writer wasn't quite confident that would happen as Guevara suffered a "setback" in his recovery, which had previously been progressing quite well. Still, Meltzer believes that he will return soon, if not this week.

Missing Wednesday's "Dynamite" would be something of a blow to Guevara as well as fans. The 30-year-old is a native of Houston, Texas — where "Dynamite" is set to take place this week. Having recently joined up with The Don Callis Family, it remains possible that Guevara will appear on the show in some shape or form regardless of his status, though clearance by AEW's medical team would likely lead to some physical action or possibly an impromptu match.

While nothing for Guevara has been made official as of yet, there are some exciting segments already announced for the show. The Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale will take place to determine who will challenge MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Additionally, "Switchblade" Jay White will take on Penta El Zero Miedo, "Timeless" Toni Storm will have a segment, and Omega will be in singles action against Fletcher. Jim Ross will also interview Nick Wayne alongside his mother.