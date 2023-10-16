AEW's CJ Perry Is Not Happy With Miro's 'Very Petty' Actions

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, made her AEW debut last month at AEW All Out. Though she arrived to assist her real-life husband Miro, the former TNT Champion was seemingly not pleased to see his wife and former onscreen manager. Since that night, Perry has appeared several times on AEW programming, seeking out clients to manage.

This past Saturday on "AEW Collision," Perry was approached by Action Andretti, who was interested in retaining her services. However, later on in the episode, Andretti appeared again, this time being brutalized by Miro, with the former WWE star promising to "destroy" anyone who tries to work with Perry. Following Saturday's show, Perry responded to Miro's promo on X, revealing her own displeasure with the situation.

"This is very petty," Perry wrote, tagging her husband. "You renounced me! Stop meddling in the launch of my management company [and] hurting potential clients out of jealousy!"

During his promo segment on Saturday, Miro gave his reasoning for disrupting his wife's attempts to look for clients to manage. According to Miro, Perry will do anything in pursuit of gold, eventually losing herself in the process. Hoping to prevent this, Miro will now attempt to stop Perry from working with anyone else, while also making it clear he isn't interested in working with her at this time.

Throughout their time in WWE together, Miro (then known as Rusev) and Perry were involved in several storylines built around their relationship. That includes a 2015 storyline involving Rusev, Lana, Summer Rae, and Dolph Ziggler, as well as a "love triangle" storyline that included Bobby Lashley. That story was eventually dropped after Rusev was released by WWE.