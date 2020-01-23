The Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley storyline has been controversial for many wrestling fans. It has its fans and its critics, but it is one of the hottest things going on Monday Night RAW with Liv Morgan added to the storyline just recently.

As noted, Rusev was recently interviewed by Reel Talker to talk about the storyline as well as how he and Lana first started dating.

"We were always riding together after shows, and we were always next to each other while riding with different people in cars. I felt like something was happening, but I didn't want to scare anybody. I didn't want to push her away," Rusev said. "We kind of just took our time. Eventually, I invited her out on a date, and she started asking, 'what's your favorite color?' Next thing you know we kiss, then we move in together. Then we bought a home."

Rusev and Lana have the unique experience of traveling together on the road. Other wrestlers do not have the opportunity to do so with their partner, and Rusev talked about the experience that he has with his wife.

"It's been great. It's so hard when you see some of the other boys. You got to leave your family or your wife behind because you got to go to Europe for two weeks, South America or South Africa. Here we are," Rusev said. "We're together traveling together experiencing life on the road living our best lives.

"We're the luckiest people alive. It's a stress-free zone."

Rusev also about his storyline with Lana and Lashley. He talked about his reaction to Lashley kissing Lana pointing out that most people are asking him what he thinks instead of Lana.

"It's so different than what Brad Pitt or any other actor in Hollywood is doing. That's what you do. You're an actor, and a certain role requires you to do something like that. We'll always be professional. I don't see it as a problem at all for me personally. I know it's not a problem for her, and it was always about her," Rusev said. "People always go up to me and ask how you're feeling about this. I go, 'why are you asking me? You should ask her. She's the one that was supposed to kiss him. I'm not kissing the guy.'

"Kudos to her for being professional. If she didn't agree to that, then we would have done something completely different."

Rusev talked about the importance of storytelling. He says that someone like Lashley just wants to fight, but Rusev talks about the importance of telling a story of why they are fighting.

"He hasn't done something like this before. It's tough. He has the mentality of a fighter. He always wants to fight. I'm like dude just calm down. There's gonna be a fight. Let's tell the story of why we're fighting, and that's the problem with stories these days from other organizations. They just want to fight, but nobody knows what they're fighting for. You can only have so many titles to fight for," Rusev said. "It's real emotion. People relate to it. That's why they love it and hate it so much, because it's so real."

Rusev gave praise to Lashley for his work ethic. He also talked about how Lashley is always ready to learn despite his many years in the business.

"The deal was for Bobby. We hadn't spoken much, but I'm glad," Rusev noted. "He's very respectful. He's a great guy. I have nothing but respect for him. He's all game for anything, and he's always willing to learn. He's not like a stubborn veteran that thinks he knows everything. He's always willing to learn. It's cool to see that. I got to know him better. He's a really good dude."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Reel Talker with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.