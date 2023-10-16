Not Wanting To Toot His Own Horn, LA Knight Assesses His WWE Ascension

LA Knight threw the gauntlet down to Roman Reigns on "WWE SmackDown" this week, fresh from being endorsed by John Cena, making it clear he wants to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Just one year after debuting on the main roster as the leader of the Maximum Male Models, life is certainly looking a little different right now for Knight.

"I don't want to toot my own horn, but toot, toot," he told "Breakfast Television." "I will go ahead and say this is probably the quickest climb in the history of the business. Maybe I'm off base if someone on Twitter out there wants to correct me."

Other wrestlers in history have certainly enjoyed major rises in a short space of time such as Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Ronda Rousey. However, those wrestlers were all being primed for main event spots from the start, the same cannot be said for Knight. Vince McMahon originally wanted his Max Dupri character to be nothing like the LA Knight gimmick, which eventually led to him being pulled from the Maximum Male Models faction. However, the WWE Universe has firmly remained behind him by supporting him vocally at shows and by buying his merchandise which led to Knight being the top seller in September, proving he is doing something right.

"Having this explosive growth like this, I think it's been huge, it's been enormous," he said. "I didn't plan on it, I didn't think it, how could you plan for it? But at the same time, I'm just going to keep doing what I'm doing because obviously, that's working one way or another.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Breakfast Television" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.